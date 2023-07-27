Short Interest in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Rises By 271.4%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.
