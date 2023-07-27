Short Interest in Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Decreases By 97.7%

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Performance
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock remained flat at C$3.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.78. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a 52-week low of C$2.11 and a 52-week high of C$3.60.
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile
