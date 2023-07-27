Short Interest in Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF) Decreases By 97.7%

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:BKCYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Performance

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock remained flat at C$3.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.78. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a 52-week low of C$2.11 and a 52-week high of C$3.60.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, demand, savings, time, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

