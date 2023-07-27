Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Decreases By 99.1%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BDO Unibank in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
BDO Unibank Trading Up 7.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.49. 435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398. BDO Unibank has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66.
BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend
About BDO Unibank
BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. It offers checking, savings and time deposit, and foreign currency accounts, as well as other services, such as telegraphic transfer, safe deposit box, and night depository services; and consumer loans, merchant and ATM services, and agency banking services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BDO Unibank
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.