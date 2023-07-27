Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Decreases By 99.1%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BDO Unibank in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BDO Unibank Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.49. 435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398. BDO Unibank has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66.

BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend

About BDO Unibank

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th.

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. It offers checking, savings and time deposit, and foreign currency accounts, as well as other services, such as telegraphic transfer, safe deposit box, and night depository services; and consumer loans, merchant and ATM services, and agency banking services.

