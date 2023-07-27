Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Declines By 47.1%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

Shares of BXBLY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.90. 20,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. Brambles has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $19.66.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

