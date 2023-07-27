Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Declines By 47.1%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Brambles Stock Performance
Shares of BXBLY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.90. 20,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. Brambles has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $19.66.
Brambles Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brambles
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.