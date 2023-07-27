Short Interest in Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Expands By 2,900.0%

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Giga-tronics Price Performance

Shares of Giga-tronics stock remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. Giga-tronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Get Giga-tronics alerts:

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative return on equity of 265.95% and a negative net margin of 71.15%.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized precision electronic equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions, Power Electronics & Displays, and Precision Electronic Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.