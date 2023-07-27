Short Interest in Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Grows By 1,907.1%

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 1,907.1% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Mind Cure Health Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MCURF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 5,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,477. Mind Cure Health has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.
About Mind Cure Health
