Short Interest in Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Grows By 1,907.1%

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 1,907.1% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Mind Cure Health Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MCURF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 5,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,477. Mind Cure Health has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

About Mind Cure Health

Mind Cure Health Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes mental health and wellness products in Canada and North America. It focuses on the development of digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to rapidly scale science-backed and evidence-based mental health therapy.

