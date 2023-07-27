Short Interest in OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Declines By 25.9%

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFSSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

Get OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 alerts:

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

first source capital inc is a financial services company located in 151 applegrove st, sudbury, ontario, canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.