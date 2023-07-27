Short Interest in Yanlord Land Group Limited (OTCMKTS:YLDGY) Declines By 33.3%

Yanlord Land Group Limited (OTCMKTS:YLDGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS YLDGY opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. Yanlord Land Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Yanlord Land Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a real estate developer in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment and Hotel Operations, Property Management, and Others segments. It develops residential properties, including apartment complexes and villas; and commercial and integrated properties, such as offices, retail shopping centers, serviced apartments, hotels, shopping malls, recreation facilities, and business parks, as well as offers property management services for residential and commercial properties.

