Short Interest in Yanlord Land Group Limited (OTCMKTS:YLDGY) Declines By 33.3%

Yanlord Land Group Limited (OTCMKTS:YLDGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Yanlord Land Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS YLDGY opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. Yanlord Land Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.
Yanlord Land Group Company Profile
