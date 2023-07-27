Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Declines By 33.9%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,298,100 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the June 30th total of 6,497,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Stock Performance

Shares of Zhaojin Mining Industry stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $1.41.

About Zhaojin Mining Industry

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold and silver products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. It offers gold bullions under the Zhaojin brand.

