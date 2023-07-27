Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Declines By 33.9%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,298,100 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the June 30th total of 6,497,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Stock Performance
Shares of Zhaojin Mining Industry stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $1.41.
About Zhaojin Mining Industry
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zhaojin Mining Industry
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Exscientia is the Sniper of the AI Drug Discovery Industry
- Stock Average Calculator
- Cyber Security Stocks Quietly Advance On Check Point Results
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Tesla Downgraded, Here’s Why This Could Be A Good Thing
Receive News & Ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.