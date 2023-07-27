Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Decreases By 81.8%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the June 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 27.43 and a quick ratio of 27.43. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $50.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.67.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

