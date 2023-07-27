Signature Bank (SBNY) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) is one of 316 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Signature Bank to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 36.03% 16.76% 1.16% Signature Bank Competitors 24.19% 13.06% 1.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Signature Bank and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 5 5 0 2.50 Signature Bank Competitors 1069 8014 6587 305 2.38

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Signature Bank currently has a consensus target price of $166.43, indicating a potential upside of 195,698.32%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 16.78%. Given Signature Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than its competitors.

7.3% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Signature Bank has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank’s competitors have a beta of 0.49, indicating that their average stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Signature Bank and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $3.71 billion $1.34 billion 0.00 Signature Bank Competitors $1.96 billion $329.80 million 10.61

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Signature Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2,141.2%. Signature Bank pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 15.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Signature Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Signature Bank is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Signature Bank beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Signature Bank

(Get Free Report)

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.