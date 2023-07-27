Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,527.2% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 479,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,025,000 after buying an additional 461,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geisinger Health purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,691,000.

IWB traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $252.03. The company had a trading volume of 186,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.99. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $252.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

