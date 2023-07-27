Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.95. 55,040 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

