Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $7.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,858,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,536. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

