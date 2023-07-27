Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $156,481,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,937,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,759,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,012.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 92,268 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $236.56. 54,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,604. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

