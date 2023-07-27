Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ SLN opened at $5.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $17.99.
Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.71% and a negative return on equity of 254.24%. The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
