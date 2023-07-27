Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SLN opened at $5.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.71% and a negative return on equity of 254.24%. The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 39.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Stories

