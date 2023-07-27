Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.32

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.32 and last traded at $93.45, with a volume of 11503613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 25.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

