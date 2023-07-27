Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.32

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.32 and last traded at $93.45, with a volume of 11503613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 25.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average is $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $11,683,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.7% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 7,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $518,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 18.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $898,000. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

