Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.85 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Simmons First National Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $19.85 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,260.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 3,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $45,690.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,260.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 582,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,008.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,675 shares of company stock worth $710,780 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,533,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 911,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after buying an additional 677,796 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 56.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 194.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 525,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 347,052 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

