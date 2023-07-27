Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.98. 1,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $19.04.

Get Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.