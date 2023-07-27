Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) PT Raised to $190.00

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s previous close.

SSD has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE SSD traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.36. 243,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,530. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $166.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day moving average of $117.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.37. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,024.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at $931,024.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,562.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,783 shares of company stock worth $1,635,222 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $8,293,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

