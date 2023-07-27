SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases Earnings Results

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. SITE Centers updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.17 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.17 EPS.

SITE Centers Trading Down 1.6 %

SITC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 313,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,341. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

Insider Activity at SITE Centers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 77.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,714 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at about $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITC. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

