Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 76,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 179,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.97 price objective on Skyharbour Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Skyharbour Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$55.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39.

About Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

