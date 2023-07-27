SLM Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

SLM has increased its dividend by an average of 54.2% annually over the last three years. SLM has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SLM to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. SLM has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in SLM by 1,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SLM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.