SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Position Increased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,933 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in SM Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in SM Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.67. 1,356,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,916. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 4.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

