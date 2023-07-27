Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $732.42

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 732.42 ($9.39) and traded as low as GBX 676.42 ($8.67). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 699 ($8.96), with a volume of 67,159 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 732.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 789.34. The firm has a market cap of £940.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6,354.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Smart Metering Systems news, insider Tim Mortlock purchased 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 733 ($9.40) per share, with a total value of £49,990.60 ($64,098.73). Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company owns, installs, and manages carbon reduction assets. It also engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

