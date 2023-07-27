SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded SoFi Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded SoFi Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush downgraded SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,301,477.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 181,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.