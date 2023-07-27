Solana One Day Trading Volume Tops $456.17 Million (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.91 or 0.00085199 BTC on exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $10.07 billion and approximately $456.17 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana Profile

SOL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 553,512,239 coins and its circulating supply is 404,245,888 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official website is solana.com. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

