Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,383 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,870,000 after purchasing an additional 101,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,689,000 after acquiring an additional 389,877 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.48. 6,979,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,946,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $263.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

