Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 67,765 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 67,765 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 83,770 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,902,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,511,065. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,183 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. Capital One Financial began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

