Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.69. The stock had a trading volume of 533,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,966. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

