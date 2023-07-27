Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 117.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,651 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.13. The stock had a trading volume of 199,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,683. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.93.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

