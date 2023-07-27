Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,232 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

NYSEARCA:FUTY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.57. 100,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,342. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

