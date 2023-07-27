Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,730 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.36. 2,886,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,077,599. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.72.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

