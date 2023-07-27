Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 323.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,415 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,721,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,563,131. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $53.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

