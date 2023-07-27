Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,716,000 after buying an additional 109,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

TLT traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,797,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,997,932. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.07. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

