Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 2,622.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.39. 84,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -102.29, a PEG ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $304.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.82 million. Analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $141,187. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

