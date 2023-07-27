SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.
NASDAQ SP opened at $39.05 on Friday. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $766.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
