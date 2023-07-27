SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

NASDAQ SP opened at $39.05 on Friday. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $766.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SP Plus in the second quarter worth about $463,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 0.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 325,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SP Plus by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 238,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SP Plus by 25.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

