Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 105,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 66,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sparton Resources Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.09.

About Sparton Resources

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property.

