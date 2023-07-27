SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, DDFG Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GLD traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.81. 4,543,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,245,897. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

