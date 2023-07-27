SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,979. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

