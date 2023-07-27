SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 739,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 257.6% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,497 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,744,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,943. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.