Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as low as C$0.30. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 44,000 shares.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$89.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.53 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

