Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Sportech’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Sportech Stock Down 13.7 %
Sportech stock traded down GBX 23.91 ($0.31) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 151.09 ($1.94). 95,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,513. Sportech has a 52-week low of GBX 120 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 236 ($3.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.39.
About Sportech
