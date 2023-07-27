Sportech PLC (LON:SPO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 35 Per Share

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Sportech’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Sportech Stock Down 13.7 %

Sportech stock traded down GBX 23.91 ($0.31) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 151.09 ($1.94). 95,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,513. Sportech has a 52-week low of GBX 120 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 236 ($3.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.39.

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the United Kingdom and North and South America. The company' Sportech Venues segment offers online, mobile, call center, and retail betting from venues located across Connecticut. Its Sportech Digital segment provides lottery software and services, and operates a pari-mutuel betting website.

