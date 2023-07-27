Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.80.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $149.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.24 and its 200 day moving average is $134.98. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

