Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

CXM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.91.

Shares of NYSE CXM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.64. 202,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,700. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -136.74, a PEG ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 284,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $3,990,342.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprinklr news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $344,749.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 706,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,539.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 284,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $3,990,342.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,661,486 shares of company stock worth $23,808,890 over the last 90 days. 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

