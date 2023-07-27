SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.69-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $528.5-$530.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $528.23 million. SPS Commerce also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.3 %

SPSC stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.82. 215,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,451. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.39. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $114.71 and a 52 week high of $196.39. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.28 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.33.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after acquiring an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

