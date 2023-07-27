SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.57-$4.77 EPS.

SSNC stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,687. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.20.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 98.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

