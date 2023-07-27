St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15.83

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.83 ($0.20) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
St. James’s Place Stock Performance
LON STJ traded down GBX 189.60 ($2.43) on Thursday, hitting GBX 993.40 ($12.74). The stock had a trading volume of 4,725,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,406. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 904.60 ($11.60) and a one year high of GBX 1,310 ($16.80). The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The stock has a market cap of £5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,347.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,177.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on STJ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised shares of St. James’s Place to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,430 ($18.34) to GBX 1,500 ($19.23) in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,400.56 ($17.96).
St. James’s Place Company Profile
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
