Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.64), Briefing.com reports. Stepan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.44. The stock had a trading volume of 80,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,570. Stepan has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.30.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCL. TheStreet lowered Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $372,146.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $196,067.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $372,146.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,983 shares of company stock worth $748,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Stepan by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Articles

